Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Rocks Skintight Pants And Lacy Bustier: ‘No Crown Or Throne Is Needed’

Reginae found an unusual way to rock flannel in her post about being 'born a leader.'

Reginae Carter, the 20-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright, showed off another hot fall look in her latest Instagram snapshot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently had her fans going wild over a bright outfit that included a tiny white tube top and extremely tight skinny jeans. She clearly felt confident in those form-fitting clothes, describing herself as “thicc.” She decided to try out another look that hugged her curves for her latest Instagram fashion shoot. However, this time she chose much darker pieces for her autumn ensemble.

On Tuesday, Reginae took to Instagram to unveil the outfit, which included a black lingerie-inspired bustier. Part of the garment was sheer, which made its exquisite lace details stand out against the skin on her midriff. The garment had a low neckline that bared a little cleavage, as well as her flawless décolletage. However, the bust was not see through, saving her from exposing too much skin to the chilly fall air.

For her bottoms, Reginae chose a pair of skintight black pants that showcased her muscular thighs. They buttoned right below her ribs, drawing attention to her tiny waist. However, the Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta star was posing outside, so she had to keep her hourglass curves covered up. For her outwear, she chose a comfy flannel jacket. It featured a large plaid pattern in white, black, and gray. In a second photo, Reginae revealed that it also had an unexpected pop of bright pink on the back.

Reginae Carter completed her unique fall look with footwear that didn’t spare her toes from the cold air. Instead of slipping on a pair of warm boots, she showed off her painted toenails in a pair of black and white high heel sandals.

In her photo’s caption, Reginae informed her followers that she’s not just Lil Wayne’s daughter; she’s also a confident young woman who was “born a leader.” However, unlike a queen or princess, she doesn’t need a “crown or throne” to remind the world of who she is.

Reginae’s latest photo was liked almost 77,000 times by her admirers, and many of them agreed that she’s basically royalty.

“You Queenin already crowned up,” wrote one fan.

“Babe you a queen swagger game mean,” another remarked.

“You was born a Carter,” commented a third.

However, other fans couldn’t get over how much Reginae Carter looks like her 36-year-old mother, Toya Wright.

“Thought you was your mama,” read one response to her photo.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, Reginae and Toya are very close, and fans often get the mother and daughter confused. One photo that had them doing a double take was the snapshot below, which was taken ahead of this year’s Super Bowl.

So how did Toya Wright raise a confident daughter like Reginae? According to the accomplished author, her parenting secret is “to always be open with your children.”