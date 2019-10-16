Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Shows Off Curves In Three Different Dresses

Full-figured model Pamela Alexandra returned to Instagram on Tuesday for her latest update, which featured her posing in not just one, but three skimpy dresses that showed off her curves for her 2.6 million followers on the social media platform.

The first photo showed Pamela posing in a long-sleeved black mini dress that showed off a good amount of skin on top, exposing much of her décolletage through the strategically-placed cutouts. The dress was also short enough for her to flaunt her thick thighs as she posed in front of a garage door, smiling sweetly at the camera with her lips closed.

Much like what she wore in the first image, Pamela’s pink outfit in the second snap more than showcased her famous thighs, thanks to its even shorter design. This dress, however, seemed to highlight the model’s other curves as well, as her deep cleavage was notably on display in this photo. Pamela posed with her hands on her hips, wearing her hair down and flashing a seductive gaze as she stood on the sidewalk.

Last, but not the least, the third photo in the set showed Pamela standing in front of a staircase in yet another outdoor setting, wearing a long dress with a seriously deep neckline that showed off far more cleavage than the first two outfits. Likewise, the slits on this third dress again allowed the Instagram sensation to flash the thighs that have helped make her such a big hit on social media.

In addition, Pamela shared a fourth snap that combined the first three images side-by-side, designating them A, B, and C as she asked her fans in the caption to choose the one they like the best.

So far, the new update has gotten nearly 110,000 likes in 13 hours, and while several fans gave definite answers to Pamela’s question, it’s no shock that many of the 10,000-plus followers who took to the comments section had a hard time choosing their favorite among the three photos.

“Definitely allllll of them,” gushed one such fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“A (ALL OFUM) – Damnit U so perfectly Beautiful!!!” said another admirer.

A few other Instagram users commented with the letter “D” — their way of indicating that they loved all three snaps.

Pamela’s latest photo set is not the only update she’s shared on Instagram in recent days. Earlier this week, the model shared a photo and a video from her stay in Bali, Indonesia, both of which showed her wearing a skimpy white bikini and posing near a swimming pool. While neither post has gotten as much interaction as the latest one, both nonetheless proved popular, with the former update getting close to 89,000 likes and the latter tallying almost 310,000 views from the time of posting.