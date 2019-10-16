Mathilde Tantot Goes Topless With Angel Wing Filter On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot recently gave fans a look at her figure in a zoomed-in shot, but her newest update is all about a selfie. The update has been liked over 417,000 times so far, and consisted of two photos.

The first photo showed Mathilde standing in a bathroom in front of a white bathtub. She only wore a black thong, and held her phone up with her left hand. She did it in such a way to obscure her face.

Tantot also placed her right hands on her chest, and censored it as best she could. Even so, much of her chest was left on full display. She completed the look by adding an angel wing filter.

A second photo showed the model from a different angle, as she placed her left leg up on the edge of the tub. She showed off her booty, and wrapped her right arm around her chest.

The photo can’t be shared here, but you can check it out on her Instagram page. Fans gushed about Tantot’s good looks in the comments section.

“MY IDOL IS THE BEST,” said a fan.

“U r literally the prettiest woman on instagram or even in the real world,” said another fan.

“That was, unexpected. I just reload my page and find this,” said a follower.

Other fans responded to her captions, with many people simply responding with a single-word answer.

“What ever one is sexier to you,” said a follower, whose flirty sentiment was echoed by many others.

Prior to this update, Mathilde showed off her derriere. A photo showed her standing with her back to the camera, as she stood by a kitchen counter. She wore a black thong, and a long-sleeved pink shirt. She wore her hair down, and looked slightly to her left.

A second shot showed Mathilde’s figure from above, while a final image showed off her shoes and manicure. The white sneakers featured a graphic of an angel holding a large gun. On the other hand, her manicure was a light pink-nude tone, and featured black font that read “doll” in Japanese characters.

This update was liked over 334,000 times.

In addition to these posts, Mathilde also shared Instagram stories. One of them showcased her booty, as she wore a pair of Levi’s jeans with a glittering belt.

Another story was geotagged at Victoria Paris, which is a restaurant.

For now, fans can hope for more posts and stories in the coming days.