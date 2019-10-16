Brazilian ‘Wild N’ Out’ Girl Erika Gray Teases Instagram Fans With Lollipop And Rainbow Bikini

Erika Gray, a Brazilian model well known for also being a Wild ‘N Out girl, added some sweetness to her Instagram followers’ timelines with her latest update.

In a new series of videos, Erika rocking a rainbow-colored bikini that flaunts her bombshell hourglass curves. The swimsuit’s top has a plunging neckline accentuates her cleavage but it also features a skintight cropped turtleneck top that’s so cropped that it also emphasizes the model’s decolletage. The bikini’s bottoms are minuscule when compared to the top, however.

In the second video, Erika adds a matching lollipop to the scene which she bites on momentarily as she strikes a number of sensual poses.

Erika revealed that the swimsuit is from Fashion Nova in her Instagram caption but didn’t reveal the name of the design,

In the comment section, fans didn’t seem to mind since they seemed more focused on complimenting Erika’s beauty.

“What a snack,” one fan wrote.

“Always a doll,” another added.

“You’re so gorgeous,” a third commenter gushed.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth wrote before adding a flurry of heart emoji to their comments.

It’s unclear whether Erika read any of the comments on her Instagram posts since she didn’t reply to any of them. But if she did, she’s likely used to this level of adoration since she regularly posts tantalizing photos of her enviable physique to the social media platform.

As The Inquisitr reported, In a previous video she rocked an extremely low-cut bodysuit that showed off lots of cleavage and sideboob and drove her followers wild. The clip currently has close to 375,000 views on Instagram and more than 750 comments.

But although she’s become known for posting very revealing NSFW content, she recently switched things up a bit by posting photos that look more glamorous.

In the series, Erika’s look seems inspired by old-school Hollywood glamour. She’s draped in white tulle and wears matching elbow-length satin gloves. Her makeup is relatively subtle but she appears to glowing thanks to its application. The sparkly jewel-encrusted ear cuffs add an extra note of opulence to each image.

As of writing, the post has accumulated about 11,000 likes and over 200 comments which is a lot less than she typically gets for her more explicit content. But the fans still showed their support for her in the comment section

“I can’t get enough of you,” one fan wrote.

These photos could be an indication that Erika wants to be known as a model that’s versatile enough to be able to tone down the overt sex appeal and still get attention. Fans will just have to see whether she does more work that’s non-NSFW in the future.