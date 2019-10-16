Ashanti Rocks Tiny String Bikini In Sparkly Instagram Video: ‘It Took Me Forever To Pick This Shot’

Ashanti revealed that she had a hard time choosing which birthday video to share with her Instagram followers.

Ashanti looks so happy to be celebrating her 39th birthday in a new video that she recently shared with her Instagram followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Pretty Little Thing” singer has been sharing photos and videos from her wild birthday party on her Instagram stories, including quite a few in which she’s rocking a shiny string bikini. Fans can only enjoy these short glimpses of her birthday celebrations for 24 hours. However, Ashanti finally uploaded a more permanent birthday post onto her account. On Tuesday, the singer shared a heartfelt message full of thanks for everyone who helped make her birthday special with their well wishes, and she gave her family and friends a special shout out for being “genuine people” who love and supporter her.

Ashanti’s Instagram post also included a video filmed during her big birthday bash. She revealed that she’s “been celebrating hard for the past two days,” and her video captures the lively atmosphere on the yacht where she kicked off the final year of her 30s. In the video, the Grammy Award-winning artist is rocking a bedazzled string bikini. Her tiny two-piece is covered with large twinkling jewels, and a few silver charms are dangling from the strings on her barely-there bottoms. She’s also rocking a pink cowboy hat topped with a mini, jewel-encrusted crown.

Ashanti has on a sheer white robe with feather trim. It’s completely open in the front, giving viewers a clear view of the birthday girl’s string bikini and the numerous plastic Mardi Gras beads dangling around her neck. She’s showing off a few few of her other party favors, including a pair of novelty “Happy Birthday” sunglasses.

An exuberant Ashanti is dancing and jumping up in down in the video. She used an Instagram filter to make it even more sparkly, and she slowed it down considerably. The singer revealed that she had a difficult time choosing a shot to use for her birthday post, but some of her followers were more interested in the tune that she set the video to than her sparkly string bikini or her celebratory dancing. It’s a sexy birthday song that she’s singing herself, and it had her fans begging her to release it as a single.

“Omg can we pleeaseeeee have this song for your birthday? Lol,” wrote one of her followers.

“You could drop this track in celebration,” another remarked.

So far, she hasn’t responded to their pleas.

In her Instagram stories, Ashanti shared a few more videos of her evening birthday festivities out on the water. In one clip, she and her guests are using the ample space on their luxury boat to dance to the Elephant Man song “Pon de River, Pon de Bank.” She also showed off her birthday cake, which was a simple sheet cake decorated with pink icing and lit candles.

A few of Ashanti’s guests made her scream by smearing cake and icing on her face, and she had a tough time popping the cork out of the bottle of champagne that everyone washed the sweet treat down with. However, it looks like her birthday party was a real blast.