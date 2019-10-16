Georgia Fowler Flaunts Toned Bod In Bikini & Celebrates 1 Million Instagram Followers

Victoria’s Secret model, Georgia Fowler, recently posted a photo of herself that left little to the imagination. Since then, the model has posted a new update to celebrate a new milestone on Instagram. It turned out that Georgia hit 1 million followers, and she commemorated the moment with a bikini selfie.

In the photo, Georgia rocked a light blue swimsuit. The top had a knot accent in the middle, and it was also strapless. The bikini bottoms rested right below her belly button. The model’s toned body was on full display, as she lifted her pointer finger on her left hand.

Fowler smiled with her lips closed and wore pink lipstick. She opted to go without a necklace but rocked a couple of earrings and bracelets.

The update has been liked over 21,000 times, with fans leaving their nice messages in the comments section. This included followers that took the opportunity to respond to Georgia’s captions.

“I love your behind the scenes and fashion. Would love you to show new purchases & wardrobe items. You always look chic,” said a fan.

“More of your modeling and of course your selfies,” requested another fan.

“DANCE MOVES PLS ANYTHING I WILL DO ANYTHING,” exclaimed a follower.

Other fans had other compliments to pay the model.

“Ugh I just wanna be your friend,” said a fan.

“You’re one of the most incredible women in the industry,” said another fan.

In addition, Fowler shared another close-up photo of her face yesterday. This time, she sported a large-brimmed straw hat and wore a strapless top. She looked like she was drenched, which included her hair.

Georgia accessorized with a circular pendant necklace, and looked at the camera with a somewhat serious and flirty look.

Prior to this update, the model shared several shots of her lounging on a tan couch. She wore a denim dress, which featured a skirt with pressed seams in a range of blue hues. The top of the dress had a “v” cut. Georgia leaned back in the chair and stretched out her legs, which peeked through thanks to the skirt being mostly unbuttoned.

Her hair was pulled back into an elegant hairstyle, and she wore drop earrings. The first and final photos of the set showed off Fowler’s profile, as she looked to her left into the distance.

The update was geotagged in Sydney, Australia, and garnered over 19,000 likes.

Fans can hope for more updates from Georgia in the coming days.