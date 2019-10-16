Lori Harvey Bares Abs In Skintight Black Crop Top Amidst Ongoing Diddy Romance Rumors

Lori Harvey served up a smoldering dose of sex appeal on her Instagram page on Tuesday night, and fans are loving it.

In the new series of photos, the 22-year-old model is rocking a skintight black crop top that shows off a sliver of her toned midsection. She paired the top with a matching pair of leggings and accessorized her look with delicate gold body jewelry slung around her trim waist. The daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey accentuated her eyes with dark eyeliner but chose a neutral color for her lips. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, showing off her gorgeous facial features.

In the comments, fans appeared to have been entranced by Lori’s beauty.

“You’re so pretty!” one fan wrote.

“Girl you fine, fine,” another infatuated commenter added.

“On my wishlist,” a third follower gushed before adding a heart-eye emoji.

Lori even inspired a marriage proposal.

“Please marry me,” one fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lori got similarly effusive comments when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking an animal-print bikini that flaunted her hourglass curves. The photo has gotten just shy of 190,000 likes and has over 1,000 comments.

Although she’s become known for posting highly attractive photos of herself on Instagram, it’s the rumors about her love life that have been in the celebrity news headlines of late.

Lori is reportedly dating Diddy, the renowned hip-hop producer and mogul. The speculation about the romance between them is interesting, considering that Lori was once rumored to be dating Diddy’s son Justin Combs. She has also been romantically linked to R&B singer Trey Songz in the past.

As Capital Xtra previously reported, Justin’s younger brother, Christian Combs, recently appeared to confirm that the rumors about his father and Lori are true.

“They [are] good. They’re just being… Private time,” he said when he was asked about the romance at the Tiffany & Co.’s Men’s Collection launch in Los Angeles. “That’s up to them. So…”

Diddy is known for dating women who are younger than him. He was once in a 10-year off-and-on relationship with singer/model Cassie Ventura, who is currently 33-years-old. She recently married fitness trainer Alex Fine and is pregnant with their first child.

According to Capital Xtra, Diddy’s purported romance with Lori Harvey may not be exclusive, as he was recently seen having dinner with actress Nicole Olivera at Nobu in Los Angeles. As Hollywood Life notes, she has previously appeared in Instagram photos with Diddy’s youngest daughters, so it looks like she’s close to both Diddy and his family.