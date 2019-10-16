‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Beta Was A Singer Before The Zombie Apocalypse

While Beta's backstory was explored in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' the character's true identity still remains a mystery.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the most recent episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead looked at Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) backstory. However, there is more to be revealed still about the true identity of this character, and that has gotten fans speculating on who he really is.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “We Are the End of the World”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book on which the TV series is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10, the way in which the Whisperers leaders Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta met was explored. Initially living in a deserted medical facility, Beta came across Alpha and Lydia (Havana Blum) when they were escaping a herd of walkers. At that point in time, Beta was already covering his face with a ski mask in order to hide his identity — something he still does now, albeit with a mask made out of walker skin.

Already, fans suspected that there is more to Beta’s mask-wearing than simply being a part of the Whisperers, and fans of the comic books on which the Walking Dead TV series is based already know his backstory. As Digital Spy points out, in the comics, it is eventually revealed that Beta was “a basketball superstar and major celebrity” before the zombie apocalypse and that is why he remains hidden from those around him.

Hurst also seemed to confirm this during an interview on Talking Dead recently.

“All I can say at this point is that maybe Beta was a large personality in the world before the apocalypse and sort of letting go of that may have been tragic to his psyche,” Hurst said.

Jace Downs / AMC

However, there are hints in the TV series that Beta’s backstory might be a little different from the comic books. As Insider points out, while Beta may still be a former celebrity in AMC’s The Walking Dead, he might not be a sportsperson. In fact, it is believed that Beta was actually a singer in the TV series. This has already been hinted at in Season 5 of AMC’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead when Daniel Salazar dropped a pile of albums and viewers noticed a similarity between a man on the cover of one and the actor who plays Beta.

This link has been further strengthened with the airing of Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Towards the end of the episode, a photo was shown that appeared to feature Beta and a man who Alpha killed. It was established in the episode that Beta had a strong link to this man as he kept him protected even after he turned into a walker. In the image, the faces of the two men are scratched out. However, one appears to be wearing the same hat as the one shown on the cover of the album Daniel dropped in Fear the Walking Dead.

In addition, some fans have been speculating that the mantra Alpha and Beta often use in relation to the Whisperers could even be the words to one of Beta’s songs. Of course, AMC has not yet confirmed or denied this theory, and viewers will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to discover Beta’s true identity.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”