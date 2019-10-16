Aubrey O’Day Channels Morticia Addams In Black Cleavage-Baring Halloween Costume

Singer promises new look every day until Halloween.

Reality TV personality and Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day revealed an exciting Halloween costume today, and many of her 960,000 Instagram followers absolutely loved it.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the “White Hot Lies” singer showed off a sneak peek of her incredible makeup on her Instagram story. Today, O’Day revealed the whole project in a new post on Instagram. In the picture, the model wor a sheer black dress made out of multiple types of fabric from the brand Fashion Nova. It featured a deep V-neck that exposed a generous view of her ample cleavage. A large black belt with a unique belt buckle highlighted the “DJT” singer’s nipped-in waist, accenting her curves.

The background of O’Day’s Halloween costume featured the words “normal is an illusion.” In her Instagram story, the former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice shared the original image that inspired her The Abbott Family look, featuring actress Carolyn Jones. O’Day updated the poster look with the inclusion of somebody dressed as Wednesday Addams, whom she said is her goddaughter.

The excellent news for the Dumblonde singer’s fans is that in the caption of her post, O’Day promised a brand new Halloween costume for every day until Halloween, which means she’ll showcase as many as 15 different looks. The Ex on the Beach star’s followers appreciated her dramatic look, and more than 60,000 hit the “like” button to show their support. Several also left supportive comments for the reality TV star.

Several Instagram users replied with praise on the costumes, hair, and makeup in O’Day’s post.

“Wow, your goddaughter is so grown up now and gorgeous. You two are killing these looks,” replied one fan.

“Love it! Khia is so grown now, I feel like I’ve watched her grown up on Instagram,” another noted.

Others expressed their delight in the upcoming two weeks, filled with new costumes from the model.

“Spooky season can officially start now!” declared a happy follower.

“Knocked it out the park! C’mon queen of Halloween,” another wrote.

“Awesome! I could see you as Vivian from Pretty Woman!” a third suggested.

In her Instagram story, O’Day shared several different poses of herself in the stunning makeup for the movie-inspired costume. Atop one picture, the model expressed that she had a lot of fun getting ready to pose as her version of Morticia Addams. In one clip, she shared a version of the outfit with a neat crown filter on top of it, and she declared it time to alert the media.

Fans who are interested in seeing each costume O’Day wears leading up to Halloween should follow her on Instagram.