Olivia Culpo And Her Sisters Are A Triple Shot Of Hotness In Sports Bras And Leggings For New Photo

Olivia Culpo had fans seeing triple today in a new update on her Instagram page.

In the photo the former Miss USA and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, are dressed in very similar activewear outfits as they hang out around a ball pit. Aurora, the blond, is rocking a black sports bra and leggings combo. Sophia has on the same but hers are white the leggings feature mesh panels. Olivia who is positioned in the center of the image has on gray workout wear and her sports bra includes a ruched detail at the front.

In the caption, Olivia revealed that the photo is meant to promote the launch of P.volve, a new workout method and studio that centers around low impact workouts that tone and strengthen the body.

Based on the sign in the background, it looks like the Culpo sisters were at P.volve’s new studio in Soho, New York when the photo was taken.

In the comments, fans seemed overwhelmed by the triple shot of beauty on their screens.

One fan compared them to another set of famous sisters.

“Uhhh Kardashians WHO??!!” they wrote

“Better than the Kardashians,” another fan added.

“Hottest trio,” a third wrote before adding some oomph to their comment with a couple of fire emoji.

As a former pageant queen, model, and actress, Olivia is likely used to getting adulation in the comment sections of her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got loads of compliments from infatuated fans when she posted a photo of herself in a nude corset top and makeup that made her look like a classic Hollywood star.

The photo currently has 155,000 likes on Instagram and more than 850 comments.

Her most recent photo isn’t the first time that her siblings have popped up on her Instagram page. In a previous photo, she and her sister Sophia showed off their amazing family resemblance in a close-up photo of both of them and a glass of wine. In the caption, Olivia quipped that she was better friends with the wine than her sister.

And even though they aren’t twins, Sophia’s comment under the photo hints that they might have a psychic connection.

“We just posted this at the exact same time #sistertelepathy!!!!” she wrote.

Fans also chimed in with their comments about the sisters. One person seemed utterly flabbergasted by one burning question.

“All my senses are overwhelmed,” they wrote. “Who’s hotter?! The question to end all inquiries.”

To see more stunning photos of Olivia and her sisters, be sure to follow their individual Instagram pages.