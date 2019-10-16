Instagram Hottie Jojo Babie Exposes Booty In Skimpy Black Thong Bodysuit & Black Heels

Jojo Babie didn’t hold back for her latest Instagram update. The stunning model wowed her 9.2 million-plus fans on Tuesday when she took to social media to post a photo of herself rocking a skimpy thong bodysuit.

In the sexy snapshot, Jojo looks like a total smokeshow while posing with her backside to the camera. The model donned a black one-piece bodysuit that hugged all of her enviable curves and flaunted her curvy booty. Jojo’s toned arms, lean legs, ample bust, and tiny waist were all on full display in the photo as she posed with a sultry stare on her face.

Jojo’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also added a full face of makeup for the snap, which included dark eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Jojo’s fans couldn’t get enough of the racy picture and shared their appreciation for the photo by clicking the like button over 50,000 times and posted over 1,500 comments in the span of just two hours.

“You look so cute,” one of Jojo’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“You are perfect the way you are,” another fan stated.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one admirer said.

“Always crushing on Jojo,” a fourth comment read.

Recently, Jojo has been posting some interesting captions. On Monday, the model revealed that she needed a vacation and that she was ready to pack up and leave town for a little while as she shared an Instagram update of her car loaded up with luggage, as she rocked a pair of tiny camo shorts and a racy crop top.

Last month, she gave her fans an inspiring message.

“Never forget how far you’ve come, everything you’ve gone through, all the times you have pushed yourself even at your lowest points. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but you got through another day. You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have! Believe in yourself and anything is possible. Have a good day..I love you all,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

