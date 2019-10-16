‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Negan Will Kill Alpha

A fan theory suggests that Negan could kill Alpha in AMC's 'The Walking Dead.'

While the war between the Whisperers and the communities has barely started in AMC’s The Walking Dead, it doesn’t mean that viewers aren’t already creating theories on how it might end. And, according to one fan theory, the unlikeliest of heroes could be the one to finally bring down Alpha (Samantha Morton).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, the storylines can quite often change across both mediums. However, some fans of the comics are wondering if the person in the comics who kills Alpha will be the same as in the TV series. As Screen Rant points out, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is the one who ultimately brings down Alpha in the comic books.

The storyline in the comics unfolds with Negan escaping captivity after being imprisoned for his crimes against the communities as the head of the Saviors. Initially, it looks like he could be siding with the Whisperers against the communities. However, the longer that Negan is with the Whisperers, the more he comes to realize that he does not follow their values. After a shocking incident, Negan finally snaps and beheads Alpha. He then takes her head back to show Rick Grimes (portrayed by Andrew Lincoln in the TV series) and, as a result of his actions, earns the community’s trust.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the potential is there for Negan to appear alongside Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the next episode of The Walking Dead. As to whether or not this will lay the groundwork that will see Negan set out to destroy Alpha remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of the hit zombie apocalypse series in order to find out more.

Loading...

While this theory is fitting, Screen Rant also explains there might be someone else that AMC is lining up to kill Alpha. In the TV series, Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), might actually be the one to kill the leader of the Whisperers. Of course, until the war against the Whisperers plays out on TV, viewers will have to continue to speculate on what will happen to Alpha in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”