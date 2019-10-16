‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Discontent Is Noted Within The Ranks Of The Whisperers

Members of the Whisperers are starting to comment on life outside of their group in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “We Are the End of the World”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, overlaying the origin stories of Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and the Whisperers, was the display of present-day conflict within the group’s ranks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the introduction of Gamma (Thora Birch) came with its own tragic story. Entertainment Weekly explains that Gamma’s sister, Frances (Juliet Brett), was the woman who Alpha instructed to leave behind her crying baby.

Since having to give her baby up in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Frances has grappled with her decision and Episode 2 sees her cause disruption while the group is traveling among walkers. Due to this, Alpha calls Frances aside for punishment. The assumption by the group is that Frances will die for her error. However, Alpha gives Frances one last chance for redemption. By the end of the episode, though, Frances has attacked Alpha, trying to kill the leader but being killed by walkers in the process.

Through this story, it was revealed that not only was Frances unhappy with Alpha, but there were others within the Whisperers that might also be dissatisfied with the group as a whole after seeing how the other communities are living. The Whisperers are a group that lives out in the open and travels among the undead in order to survive, so to see communities thriving is probably a surprise to some members of the Whisperers.

During Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10, one member of the group makes a reference to the other communities and how they seem to be faring.

“I keep thinking about that place too,” one Whisperer says to Frances after she returns from the disciplinary meeting with Alpha.

“They looked so safe. There was livestock. We can all go back.”

Gamma quickly breaks up this conversation by pulling her sister away. However, it seems she is not the only one to notice the discontent within the group after having contact with the other communities. Beta has a conversation with Alpha about how Frances might be causing disruption in the group.

Gene Page / AMC

Loading...

“She unsettles the pack,” Beta says to Alpha when he questions why she allowed Frances to live.

Beta then goes on to mention that others within the group have been speaking of the others outside of their group.

As to how this discontent within the Whisperers will play out remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”