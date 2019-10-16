Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Arches Her Back In Seductive Wet T-Shirt And Bikini Bottoms

Australian bombshell Rosanna Arkle likely set several hearts aflutter with her newest photo on Instagram.

In the photo, the blonde beauty is arching her back as she lays on the black sands of a beach. In the idyllic tableau, Rosanna is wearing a soaking wet t-shirt that has been hiked up to reveal her enviably flat stomach. Most of her lower body is exposed too since she’s wearing a pair of very skimpy black thong-cut bikini bottoms.

“Catch me seaside, how bout’ that,” she wrote in the caption, paraphrasing an infamous line from rapper Bhad Bhabie’s episode on The Dr. Phil Show.

In the comments, fans seemed captivated by the photo.

“Beach Beauty,” one fan wrote before adding a string of fire emoji to emphasize their point.

“Wow you laying there like a flawless goddess,” another admirer wrote.

Others were a little bit more succinct with their compliments.

“You look very hot,” a third fan commented.

“Gorgeous babe,” a fourth fan wrote.

Rosanna frequently posts tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram, so there’s a high chance that she’s grown used to her followers acting so infatuated in the comments section. As The Inquisitr reported, her comments were similarly effusive when she posted a photo of herself in another beachy shot in which she’s rocking a blue bikini top and a super-short skirt courtesy of Fashion Nova. The photo currently has close to 40,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

But unfortunately for all of the lovesick admirers in the comments, Rosanna Arkle is not a single woman. As Now To Love reports, she is currently in a relationship with Zane Houia. Rosanna and Zane both appeared on the reality TV show The GC, which followed a group of friends who had moved to The Gold Coast Australia to pursue their dreams.

Rosanna is Australian but she grew up in New Zealand. She and Zane met in Perth 10 years ago and their relationship has survived their big move and reality TV star fame.

Loading...

“I thought we’d have to split because there was no way Zane would come,” she said in an interview with Woman’s Day, as reported by Now To Love.

Rosanna’s experience with reality TV didn’t end with The GC, as she was recently a cast member on Celebrity Treasure Island New Zealand.

In the interview, Zane revealed that he’s also behind the camera for her Instagram photoshoots and that it isn’t always a very pleasant experience.

“She’s real hard to take photos for,” he said. “I don’t really know what I’m doing, so she’ll be yelling and getting in a mood! Oh, and when she’s hungry it’s even worse.”