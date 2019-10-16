Britney Spears Sparks Instagram Meltdown In Tube Top Straight Out The Pool

Britney Spears has sparked an Instagram meltdown. The pop icon’s latest update managed to rack up over 350,000 views in the space of 50 minutes, with the same time frame bringing in over 3,400 comments. Fans will always lose it a little with Britney, but today is seeing the platform go a little crazy over the singer appearing to have ditched the dark locks she recently rocked – yes, Britney is back to blonde. A quick look at the comments section suggests that Instagram has yet to make its peace with the news.

It’s been quite some months since Britney launched a mega debate by wearing a see-through dress – fans were quick to spot the details – although today’s video isn’t seeing the 37-year-old’s followers spot anything other than the obvious. Britney is back to blonde, and her video is all about it.

Britney’s video showed her in selfie mode and seated on a couch. The star appeared in a tight white tube top with three buttons down the middle, with hints of a tiny pair of shorts also visible. The hair seemed to be the focal point, though. Britney’s locks were swept up into a bun, although wet strands of it were falling around her face, with the post-pool situation mentioned in Britney’s caption. Britney announced a well-known phrase associated with blondes, although she did state that her hair hadn’t been professionally done up.

Instagram can’t deal.

“Aaaaaaaaaaa” was all that one fan could manage.

“INVENTED BLONDE,” another user wrote.

While the “invented” phrase is somewhat of a standard over on Britney’s Instagram, it didn’t seem that all users were in agreement that blonde is best.

“Noooooooooo. Brunettes are better,” one fan argued.

“Yassssss Blondney is backkkkk! Queen!!!!” was another comment seeming to back the star’s decision.

The comments went on and on. Fans were either wowed by the star’s new look, unsure of it, or simply in awe of Britney showing her face in such a fuss-free and candid way. Social media updates from Britney don’t always prove well-received, but it looks like today nailed it – well, at least for those digging the blonde look.

“ALL IS RIGHT IN THE WORLD,” one fan exclaimed.

Britney did make headlines for the unexpected change back to black hair. Many fans felt that Britney was channeling the look from her Blackout album, with the star also seen rocking a hat similar to the one donned on the album cover. It looks like the dark hair wasn’t out to last, though.

Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.