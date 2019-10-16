‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Episode 3 Will Feature Aaron And Negan Teaming Up

The next episode of 'The Walking Dead' could see unlikely allies coming together to fight the Whisperers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 3 of The Walking Dead brings the focus back to the communities after Episode 2 covered the origin story for Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and the Whisperers.

The Season 10 premiere for The Walking Dead concluded with Alpha discovering that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) had crossed over into Whisperers territory. The preview for the next episode shows that Alpha is intent on punishing the entire community for the breach. As a result of this, it appears in the trailer for Episode 3 that she has unleashed her horde of walkers on this group in retaliation. While the focus seems to be on the entire group, as Comic Book points out, the episode could also feature an unusual alliance.

Previously in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Aaron (Ross Marquand) has spoken of how he is ready to give up his normal tendency to toe the line. Instead, he appears ready to fight the Whisperers even before the threat of the herd arrives. And, it is this desire that could see him teaming up with an unlikely ally in Episode 3.

With the threat taking a toll on the group, Comic Book points out that Aaron might have to rely on someone who he previously held a grudge against — Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Negan has been responsible for much death and destruction against the communities as the head of the Saviors. In fact, Aaron lost not only some of his friends as a result of the war against the Saviors but his boyfriend as well. Negan was eventually captured and imprisoned for his crimes. The Saviors were then disbanded.

Now, it seems that the next episode of The Walking Dead will put the two characters together as they fight against a group that is potentially worse than Negan’s group. With Aaron seemingly ready to avenge his friends, it is possible that he could side with Negan against an even worse evil than what he originally perceived Negan to be.

“[Aaron]’s letting diplomacy go now because he realizes with Negan and the Saviors, there was a way you could reason with these people to some degree,” Ross Marquand previously told ET Live.

“As long as you gave them half your things, they’d leave you alone. But with the Whisperers, there’s no diplomacy. You have to meet their violence with violence, unfortunately.”

An image released for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10, shows Negan and Aaron together, indicating that they will have some sort of interaction together in the upcoming episode. However, viewers will have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”