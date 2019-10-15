Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Warns Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 16, bring a confrontation between Billy and Victor. Plus, Amanda lets her guard down with Nate, and Lola and Kyle endure a pregnancy scare.

Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Billy (Jason Thompson) about his attempt on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) life, according to SheKnows Soaps. Billy actually owns up to his actions even though he tried to run Adam over with his car, leading to a series of events that nearly cost Victor his health. After all, Adam assumed his father ordered the hit, and Adam switched Victor’s medication, resulting in health issues.

While Billy and Victor are not friends, Victor gives Billy a second chance but orders Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) partner to use it wisely. Billy agrees, but whether or not he can keep it up is another question. He notoriously struggles, and while he’s in therapy right now, there is no telling what could set Billy down a dark path again. Even so, both Victoria and Billy believe the worst is behind them now.

Elsewhere, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) lets down her guard with Nate (Sean Dominic). The Inquisitr previously reported that Nate and Amanda played some pool together as he opened up to her about his life and his past. Of course, Amanda balks when Nate tries to ask her about her life as a lawyer and her previous cases.

Amanda feels like Nate is trying to spy for Devon (Bryton James), and she’s not entirely wrong. However, Nate also feels a connection to Amanda, which results in issues with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Nate may end up deciding that Abby and her Newman pedigree is too much for him to handle at this point in his life.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) receive a reality check. They just discussed children and used an app to see what theirs might look like in the future. Then, they both realized they had a lot of goals to accomplish before they settle down and have children. At this point, they cannot even find a house they want to live in, much less start deciding on baby names.

However, all that changes when Lola experiences dramatic pregnancy symptoms. She nearly passes out right in front of Theo (Tyler Johnson), and for once, he’s helpful and tries to do the right thing for his old friend Kyle. It is pretty easy for Lola to find out if pregnancy really is causing her symptoms, so she and Kyle stop for a pregnancy test.