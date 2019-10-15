Kelly Ripa Teases Faux Show, ‘Blondish,’ With Hilarious Makeup-Free Photo From Her Hair Chair

The talk show queen takes fans behind the scenes for a blond moment.

Kelly Ripa has a new idea for a TV show, and it’s all about the “ish.” The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star posted a hilarious photo to Instagram to tease a fake TV show. But her title is actually a pretty good one, and it’s a series she could even star in.

A makeup-free Ripa took to her popular social media page to post a photo of her sitting in the chair of celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad as she gets her long mane colored. Ripa’s hair is uncombed as her gloved stylist prepares to work his magic. The 48-year-old talk show star is making a frustrated face, presumably over her stray greys, as she teases the name of a potential new ABC sitcom, “Blondish.”

Of course, she’s kidding, but the show title is in line with the network’s trend of sitcoms with names like Blackish, Mixed-ish and the Freeform spinoff, Grown-ish. In other words, she may be on to something.

Kelly’s Instagram fans chimed into the comments section of her post to react to her TV show idea.

“I’d watch!!!” one fan wrote.

“Just think how large the cast could be,” another added.

“I hope that it is a comedy about a smart brunette with ‘blonde’ moments,” a third fan suggested.

“Hopeless & Faithless / The Retirement Season,” a fourth fan wrote, referencing Kelly’s previous ABC sitcom, Hope & Faith.

While fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for Kelly’s hair-themed show, she does have some recent TV credits outside of her daily stint on Live!, so you never know. Kelly recently teased her appearance on the ABC comedy American Housewife, where she made her first onscreen appearance as Whitney after an ongoing voiceover role in several previous episodes.

Ripa’s other recent acting credits include an episode of Riverdale, where she played Mrs. Mulwray opposite her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, earlier this year.

Of course, before she became a talk show queen, Kelly also logged 10 years on the ABC soap, All My Children, playing Hayley Vaughn Santos until 2000. But her longest primetime role was on Hope & Faith, where she played Faith Fairfield from 2003 to 2006.

While she has a full-time job on Live!, earlier this year, Kelly teased a potential return to acting now that her three kids are getting older.

“I can say, 100 percent, my schedule is easier now,” Kelly told The Cut.

“There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I’d head right to my kids’ school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert.”

Kelly added that now that two of her kids are college-age and her youngest is halfway through high school, she’s not as busy with kid-related commitments.

“I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows,” she said.

You can see Kelly Ripa weekdays on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.