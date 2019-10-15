Cardi B Stuns In A Louis Vuitton Bikini During Her Birthday Getaway With Offset

Cardi B is celebrating her birthday with her husband Offset by showing off her dangerous curves under the hot sun.

The “Money” rapper is currently on vacation with her Migos hubby in honor of her 27th birthday. While posing near a window, the mother of one looks absolutely stunning in a bikini from Louis Vuitton. Her washboard abs are on full display as she stares playfully at the camera. Her 52.1 million followers can also see that she has one finger in her mouth in the photo, showing off her pink, acrylic nails. She is also posed with her legs crossed in the Instagram snapshot.

Cardi didn’t stop at a designer bikini to show off her amazing body. She styled her look with a silver belly button ring that is seen hanging down the bottom half of her stomach. Cardi is also wearing a silver watch and a stunning diamond ring, which was gifted by Offset. Cardi is also showing off her silver, open-toed sandals in the post. She also added pink eyeshadow and lipstick to the look and styled her hair in deep waves.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo of Cardi received more than 4.5 million likes. The post also received more than 30,000 comments under her post.

“That’s BODYYYYY THOU,” one follower said.

“Looking like a Victoria Secret model,” another follower chimed in.

“That bathing suit looks so good on you!” another fan exclaimed.

Cardi also provided a video with a little surprise for her fans on Instagram. While poolside with Offset, Cardi zoomed in on her thighs and derriere, putting her large backside tattoos on display. As a song from Offset played in the background, the couple is mouthing the words to the lyrics as Cardi shows off her latest tattoo. On the back of her left leg reads Offset’s name in a black, script font. The video received more than 16 million views and several comments from fans who took notice of Cardi’s latest token of affection for the “Bad and Boujee” rapper.

“GOALS PERIOD,” one follower said.

“Yessss OFFSETTTTTTT TATTOOOO,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Offset has been ensuring that his wife enjoys herself for her birthday. The “Stir Fry” rapper created a montage of moments on his own Instagram page for Cardi’s actual birthday, which was on Friday, October 11. The rapper also showed his wife’s reaction when he gifted her with a massive diamond ring from Pristine Jewelers.