Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Sheer Lace Top And Leather Short Shorts

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a triple Instagram update taken while she attended an event. Del Toro, who has worn clothing retailer boohoo’s pieces in several Instagram posts, was a guest at the boohoo x Taylor Hill Tea Party.

However, Del Toro didn’t opt to wear a floral dress or any other typical garden party attire. Instead, she selected an outfit that had a bit of an edge. The bombshell rocked a pair of high-waisted leather short shorts with a belted detail that emphasized her tiny waist and a scandalous designed that showcased her toned, tanned legs. She paired the daring shorts with an equally eye-catching top, rocking what appeared to be a black lace bra top underneath an entirely sheer shirt with a plunging v-neck neckline and voluminous sleeves. The overall ensemble was edgy yet ethereal.

Del Toro kept her hair and makeup simple, opting for cascading curls and a neutral makeup look. She also kept the accessories basic, layering two necklaces and adding a pair of earrings, but otherwise allowing the focus to be on her outfit.

In the first snap, she served up a seductive look and stared straight at the camera. In the second shot, however, the babe posed with a friend and had a huge smile on her face. Del Toro’s insane legs were on full display in the second shot as she accentuated them even more by adding a pair of strappy heels.

Del Toro’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 12,500 likes within just three hours. Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photos.

“Too much beauty in one photo,” a fan said.

Another follower added, “you both look absolutely gorgeous and amazing.”

“Two stunning goddesses,” a third Instagram user commented.

Another fan remarked, “all I hear in my head is ‘isn’t she lovely’ by stevie wonder.”

The beauty has been loving outfits that flaunt her ample assets this week, especially looks that showcase her insane cleavage. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the babe shared a selfie of herself in a gray crop top that left little to the imagination and had her followers drooling. Del Toro tends to favor neutral makeup most of the time, but in that particular snap, she rocked a bold smoky eye with crystals along her lash line, extending out in a sparkling cat-eye.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Del Toro on Instagram so they don’t miss out on any of her sizzling selfies.