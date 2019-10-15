‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Cleavage While At The Beach

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known for her outrageous curves, so it’s not surprising that a strapless bikini top would struggle to contain her ample assets. Anastasiya showed just that in a selfie clip which she uploaded to Instagram.

Though the buxom brunette originally comes from Russia, she made her way to sunny Miami as a teenager to pursue modeling. She has been wildly successful, with over 10.1 million followers to date.

With this kind of fame, she has been able to earn contracts with a number of companies, like Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and most recently, Bang Energy. The brunette beauty’s feed is often filled with pictures that model the various products, which are then tagged accordingly.

Though many believe the life of an Instagram influencer is an easy one, it takes time and artistic talent to plan successful shots. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Anastasiya needed some time off to relax, and did so by sunbathing on the beach, as seen in a new video. The clip was uploaded to social media via Anastasiya’s Instagram stories and can be viewed by clicking on the link.

For the occasion, Anastasiya wore a leopard-print bikini that featured a strapless bandeau top. Though the strapless style is trendy, it might not be the best of options for the Russian bombshell, as she struggled to contain her assets. The top has slid lower down her chest than normally styled, though her fans will likely not mind.

The bikini top was matched with a leopard-print bikini bottom, though it was difficult to see due to the downward angle of the camera. Anastasiya then completed the look with a pair of fashionable rectangular sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Though Anastasiya most often wears bikinis with straps, she has on occasion previously worn strapless styles. For example, this past May, she wore a similarly cut swimsuit, which again seemed to slowly slip down her cleavage.

Again, she favored a tube top bikini in May 2018, when she absolutely sizzled in a white number.

Unsurprisingly, reactions to both pictures were incredibly positive, with over 144,000 and 262,000 likes each, respectively. Though it is not possible to like Instagram stories, it is more than likely that her most recent upload would earn similar admiration.

As for the brunette beauty’s Instagram feed, she recently wowed her followers by posing on a yacht in a skimpy beige bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.