Jayme Closs Speaks Out One Year After Kidnapping Saying ‘I Feel Stronger Every Day!’

Jayme Closs is finding joy again after enduring the murder of both her parents and her own kidnapping.

It was the crime that shocked the nation. One year ago, on October 15, 2018, Jayme Closs of Wisconsin was living a normal, happy life. However, all of that was changed in an instant when 21-year-old Jake Patterson broke into her home with the intention of kidnapping her. Prior to taking Jayme, Patterson killed both of her parents, James and Denise Closs. Now, Jayme is opening up about how she’s doing now and how she’s managed to find joy after trauma, according to Fox News.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of James and Denise but Jayme was already long gone. Patterson had taken her to his family’s isolated cabin where he was holding her hostage. For 88 days, Jayme was made to hide under Patterson’s bed, sometimes not given bathroom breaks, food or water for hours on end. Investigators searched for her but to no avail. Nevertheless, she took matters into her own hands. On a day on which Patterson had told her he would be away for several hours, Jayme decided to make her escape. She fled into the street where she was later found by a woman walking her dog. The neighbors called 911 and Jayme was finally reunited with the remaining members of her family.

In a recent interview, Jayme discussed how she’s doing now.

“I really want to thank everyone for all the kindness and concern that people all over the country have shown me. I am very happy to be home and getting back to the activities that I enjoy. I love hanging out with all of my friends, and I feel stronger every day!”

In a previous interview, Jayme also emphasized that she believes Patterson fully deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for what he did to her and her parents.

One week after Jayme Closs’ incredible escape, her family and friends are speaking out about how she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/4GZGfAJ2TX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 17, 2019

Loading...

“I was brave and he was not…He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong…For 88 days he tried to steal me and he didn’t care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. He should be locked up forever.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Wisconsin judge James Babler, sentenced Patterson to life in prison. Babler called Patterson the “embodiment of evil” and didn’t hold back when condemning him for the pain he caused.

Patterson accepted the sentence, claiming that he still cares for Jayme and wishes that he could take back everything he did to hurt her and her parents.