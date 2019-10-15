Tamra Judge And Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Friendship Will Continue On ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Shannon Beador is dishing on what is to come.

Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s friendship will continue to be seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Shannon Beador opened up about her co-stars’ relationship and said that when it comes to what fans have been seeing from the two women, it is only the beginning.

“It will continue on. You just got a little taste, because it keeps going on,” Beador confirmed as she promoted her partnership with INNOVO, a first-in-class, wearable device created to treat stress urinary incontinence.

As fans will recall, Judge and Windham-Burke hit it off during filming earlier this year after the mother of seven was brought to the show as a new cast member. Then, after a wild night out on an episode earlier this month, Windham-Burke admitted that she would consider having a threesome with Judge and her husband, Sean Burke.

Days after the episode aired, Judge and Windham-Burke attended the Temptation Island watching party with their husbands and during the event, Judge shared an Instagram video of her and Windham-Burke kissing one another. A short time after that, Hollywood Life spoke to Windham-Burke about the kiss and was told that she would “absolutely make out” with Judge again. As she explained, both she and Judge have a naughty side and likes to get into trouble.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke revealed that in addition to establishing a friendship with Judge during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, she also experienced tension with her.

During an interview with People Now, Windham-Burke actually labeled Judge as the person she had the most friction with before revealing that she appreciated the way in which Judge forced her to face a lot of issues within herself and brought out the best in her.

“She didn’t give me an easy time but she really brought the best out of me even when I didn’t want it to be brought out.”

“I avoid conflicts, which sounds hilarious going onto a show that’s known for conflict. I am a people pleaser and I hate conflict. And then I learn that I run from it, literally and figuratively,” she teased.

Judge has been starring on the show since joining the show for Season 3 in 2007.

To see more of Judge, Windham-Burke, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.