Halsey Flashes Taut Tummy In Micro Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Leave it to Halsey to make a casual and everyday look incredibly sexy.

As those who follow the singer on social media know, Halsey loves to show off her amazing body as well as her fashion sense in a wide-range of outfits on social media. The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers on social media and she boasts a fan base of over 16.7 million — a number that seems to grow on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the songstress sizzles in a double-photo update.

In the first photo in the deck, Halsey does not reveal to fans exactly where she is but she strikes a pose at the bottom of a set of stairs. The social media star puts both hands in her pockets, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. Halsey wears her short, brunette locks down and straight as her short bangs sweep over her eye. Like she normally does, the singer dons a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, bright eyeshadow, and lipstick.

The bombshell shows off her killer figure to fans in a tiny yellow crop top with a rainbow design on the front. Her taut tummy is definitely the focal point of the image and she pairs the tiny top with some baggy, high-waisted jeans. The songstress completes the look with a black belt as well as a pair of black combat boots. In the second image in the series, Halsey gets silly, raising her hands over her head and wearing a mega-smile on her face.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the singer a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In just over an hour, the bombshell has amassed over 460,000 likes and well over 3,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Halsey know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure.

“Look how pretty u are my love,” one fan raved.

“I love u so much,” another social media user wrote.

“Ugh i love you so much it hurts,” one more fan chimed in.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Halsey really pushed the envelope when she posted a topless shot on her page. In the selfie, Halsey wore her long, dark locks curled and pulled at the top of her head in a high ponytail. She only photographed herself from the chest up, going totally topless and exposing her shoulder tattoos to fans.

That shot racked up over 1.4 million likes and 11,000-plus comments.