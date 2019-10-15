Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Cowgirl Costume

The cosplay model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Over the years, Jessica Nigri has made a name for herself in the world of cosplay. The stunner has a tendency to put an NSFW spin on characters from popular anime series, video games, and movies. According to her IMDb page, Jessica actually found fame more than a decade ago when she wore a revealing Pikachu costume to the 2009 San Diego Comic-Con. Just this week, she dropped jaws by dressing as a sexually explicit variation of Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia.

That being said, Jessica has no issue with putting on a sexy outfit without a specific character in mind. On Tuesday, the bombshell posted a set of provocative pictures that drove fans wild. In the first Instagram photo, the 30-year-old leaned back on what appeared to be an ottoman. The stunner flaunted her flawless figure — and was barely able to contain her cleavage — in a striped thong monokini that was designed to resemble a pair of overalls.

Jessica played up the sexy cowgirl look by wearing a straw hat and brown boots. She also accessorized the racy outfit with black choker necklaces and gray thigh-high socks, adding even more to her sex appeal.

The expert cosplayer styled her icy blond wig in a loose braid. She opted for glamorous makeup, using smoky eyeshadow, thick eyeliner, and nude lipgloss to enhance her gorgeous features.

The following image showed Jessica in the same outfit, posing underneath a lime tree. The model turned her body away from the camera, looking seductively over her shoulder. In this snap, the social media star’s perky derriere and long, lean legs were put on full display in the minuscule swimwear.

In the caption, Jessica instructed her dedicated fans to leave cowboy emoji in their comments to win the full set of photos.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was soon flooded with cowboy emoji. Many of Jessica’s followers also took the time to compliment the stunner.

“Beauty at it’s finest,” gushed an admirer.

“More beautiful than a west Texas sunset feller,” praised another.

“Jess your costumes your presence your humor you looks… are awesome! Keep up it up please! BRAVO,” said a third commenter.

“You are so hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both heart and fire emoji to their post.

It seems that fans loved the risque post, as it has already racked up over the 72,000 likes.

To see more of Jessica and her incredible costumes, be sure to check out her Instagram account.