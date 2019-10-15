Pamela Anderson Sits By Fire & Rocks Leather Boots, Cowboy Hat In Sexy Throwback Shot

Once again, Pamela Anderson is proving that throwback photos are some of her favorite photos.

As those who follow the former Baywatch star on social media know, the blond bombshell is very active on social media, sharing a ton of photos and sometimes even videos for fans on a daily basis. While the blond-haired beauty does share current photos from events on her page, she’s most well-known for posting throwbacks from various shoots. In the most recent shot that was shared for her nearly 1 million fans, Anderson gets sexy in another throwback.

In the stunning photo, Pamela does not mention to fans where she is but she strikes a seductive pose by the fire in the NSFW black and white shot. Anderson wears her long, blond locks down and curled as her hair falls all the way down to her derriere. The model dons a stunning face of makeup for the photo op that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

While clad in an insanely short dress that shows off her toned and tanned legs, Anderson rocks a pair of brown leather boots and holds a cowboy hat in her hand. Since the post went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from her loyal fans in just a little over an hour of being shared. So far, the post has racked up over 5,000 likes and well over 60-plus comments.

Many of Pamela’s fans commented on the shot to let the bombshell know that she looks gorgeous, while countless others just raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more commented on the caption of the post, which references politics.

“You are truly gorgeous,” one fan commented with a series of red heart emoji.

“Are you feeling okay after Rami saga? You look gorgeous,” another social media user wrote.

“Goddess beauty that no one can ever come close to priceless,” one more raved.

And previously shared by The Inquisitr, Pamela sizzled in another stunning black-and-white shot that she shared for fans last week. For the stunning photo op, Anderson wore her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail and rocked a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. Once again, the stunner’s amazing figure is on full display in a sheer black one-piece, leaving little to the imagination as she flaunts her taut tummy and toned legs.

Fans can keep up with Anderson by giving her a follow on Instagram.