Kylie Jenner Exposes Cleavage In Tiny Black Dress After Travis Scott Split: ‘Can’t Resist’

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting her recent split with baby daddy Travis Scott impact her stunning good looks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a brand new Instagram update on Tuesday, and it sent her over 148 million followers into a frenzy.

In the sexy snapshots, Kylie wears a form-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline. The makeup mogul stuns as she showcases her abundant cleavage, tiny waist, lean legs, toned arms, and curvy hips.

Jenner wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also sported pink blush on her cheeks, a dark pink lip color, and a bronzed glow to complete her glam look.

In the photos, Kylie sits on a black bench with her legs crossed. She has a tiny black leather handbag sitting to her side and sports black netted, see-through heels on her feet that reveal she’s wearing a light-colored polish on her nails. She poses seductively in both snaps and seemed to wow her fans, who clicked the like button over 2.6 million times in less than an hour with over 19,000 comments, many of which gushed over the reality star’s gorgeous figure.

Recently, Kylie has been making headlines for her split with Travis. However, E! News reports that the two recently reunited in order to spend some quality time with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

A source told the outlet that the family spent time together at Kylie’s Calabasas mansion and that they had a good time while doing so.

“They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi. It looked like nothing has changed with them,” the source dished.

In addition, the insider claims that things are going smoothly between Kylie and Travis and now that they’ve had some separation between them, there has been some talk of possibly getting back together.

“They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again,” said the source.

Loading...

Before the couple’s surprising split, Jenner had been talking about having more children and had even claimed that she couldn’t wait to give little Stormi a younger brother or sister in the future.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.