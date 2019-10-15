‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Preview: Margaret Josephs Attempts To Do Business Without Her Mom

Margaret Josephs' mom has a new job.

Margaret Josephs is seen attempting to adjust to working without her mother, Margaret Kiss Sr., in a new Real Housewives of New Jersey sneak peek.

In the preview clip, which was shared by Hollywood Life on October 15, Josephs meets with her creative director, Lexi, after asking her housekeeper to make some coffee. During her meeting, it is mentioned that Lexi has brought her newborn child to work. Luckily, Josephs doesn’t mind and tells her that when she first launched her business two decades ago, she wanted her company to be kid-friendly.

While Josephs has no problem with Lexi’s child being present, she has taken issue with her mother’s decision to pack up her bags and head to New York City, where she’s been working as a bookkeeper for the past six months, especially because she can’t remember the password to her company’s website.

“Where’s your mother? She’s the only one that knows the password,” Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, asks.

“She’s abandoned us,” Lexi replies.

According to Josephs, her mother had been her bookkeeper for the past 15 years before leaving her home in New Jersey and heading to work in the Big Apple. Since then, she and her family have barely seen Kiss because she’s supposedly been going out on the town each and every night

“She’s like re-living her youth,” Josephs explains.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were waiting on the edge of their seats for the release of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 trailer. Before the sneak peek was officially shared weeks ago, Andy Cohen revealed to his fans and followers on Twitter that the new episodes were “awesome.”

In July, amid production on the new episodes, cast member Jennifer Aydin told Hollywood Life that the upcoming season was “crazy.”

“People have such a crazy perception of this whole franchise. But let me tell you something, this s**t was real and it hit the fan and I got goose bumps,” she teased, adding that the “old” Teresa Giudice returned to the show amid Season 10.

“She lost it,” Aydin continued. “[But] she was very valid in doing so, so you guys are going to have to watch and see what the explosives are all about, because it’s explosive.”

To see more of Josephs, Aydin, and their co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premiere on Thursday, November 6, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.