Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Sinks In North Carolina Amid Controversy

As Donald Trump faces an impeachment probe following his calls to Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, some Republicans appear to be having a tough time continuing to stand by the president’s side. A recent Meredith Poll reflects this and shows Trump’s approval rating dipping from 44 percent in March to 39.9 percent in North Carolina ⁠— a “stronghold” for Republican presidential candidates nearly all of the last 10 elections, Newsweek reports.

“The most significant factor affecting President Trump’s decline in job approval ratings among North Carolinians is his loss of Republican support,” Meredith Poll Director David McLennan wrote in the report.

According to McLennan, the Ukraine scandal and impeachment inquiry are the two primary factors that are driving Trump’s loss of Republican support in North Carolina. Although the poll reveals that Trump still has a 74.7 percent approval rating among Republicans in the southeastern state, the dip is significant as Trump was still able to maintain 86 percent party approval in March, when speculation about Robert Mueller’s investigation was reportedly at its peak.

McLennan claims that Trump’s current approval rating ⁠— just under 40 percent ⁠— fuels his vulnerability in North Carolina.

“It is too early to tell if his approval ratings will remain below his historical average, but with the pressures of an impeachment inquiry and the foreign policy disaster in Syria, lower approval ratings may be his new normal.”

Despite the loss of Republican support, Moody’s Analytics model ⁠— which has correctly predicted the outcome of every election except for 2016’s ⁠— suggests Trump will win in a landslide in 2020.

Loading...

According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, the news should be taken seriously by Democrats.

“Democrats need to be on high alert. If history is any guide and we get typical turnout, they are going to lose. They need to be at DEFCON 1 or it’s likely Trump will be reelected,” he said via Politico.

Zandi may be right. The recent Meredith poll also polled Trump against a random name obtained from a telephone book and found that it fared better against Trump than any of the Democratic presidential candidates. According to Jeff Hauser, spokesman for the North Carolina GOP, this reflects how far left the Democrats have moved. He suggests that their “extremist policies” will harm the future of the United States and believes that Trump is still preferred to the current Democrats attempting to boot him from office.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s approval rating is currently higher than Barack Obama’s was at the same point in his presidency.