Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In High Heels To Show Instagram Why Her Mini Dress Is A ‘Post-Thanksgiving’ One

Kelly Ripa‘s sense of humor is alive and well. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has buckets of it — just recently, she straddled a giant inflatable cigar in an Instagram throwback that managed to cause some confusion. The 50-year-old recently appeared in a video post to her daytime series’ Instagram account, which regularly features her in videos that showcase the day’s looks.

It looks like Kelly had plenty of thoughts about her dress yesterday.

The video showed Kelly in the backstage dressing room that’s always nearly seen as she chronicles her looks. The blonde appeared in a super-short and thigh-skimming mini dress with glittery aspects and floral patterns, with a pair of high heels in electric yellow hues doing wonders for the star’s killer legs. If anyone’s got a sensational pair of pins in the 50-and-above Hollywood age bracket, it’s Kelly.

In the clip, Kelly was admiring the fabric of her dress and giving her designer shoes a bit of love. The star then appeared to be examining the tassels and waist strings on her outfit, as she seemed to realize that the number might come in useful during the one time of year everyone stuffs their faces.

Kelly’s words, meanwhile, came with her trademark sense of humor.

“Watch this….I just screwed it up…If you eat a lot, this is a good post-Thanksgiving dress.”

The video has racked up over 40,000 views since being posted yesterday.

Kelly is well-known as a fitness fiend. The star seems to be all muscle, although she has admitted that maintaining her sensational shape doesn’t come that easily. Back in 2015, the star opened up to People, confessing that she has to put in a lot of hard work to look so great.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type. It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that she attended dance cardio classes four times a week.

“I love the dance class. Because I think I’ve aged out of going clubbing, really, that’s my nightclub. Everybody there is my age, so it’s like a bunch of us old ladies working out,” she added.

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity in her age bracket to turn heads for looking super-fit. Actress Halle Berry and slightly younger Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale are also known for showing the results of their fitness regimens.