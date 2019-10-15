Nina Dobrev Snuggles Up To ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Star Paul Wesley Wearing A Plunging Bathing Suit

Nina Dobrev and her former Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley are proving that there is no bad blood between them with a hilarious new video that ended with the pair snuggling up together while the actress rocked a plunging one-piece bathing suit.

On Tuesday, Nina shared a video of herself standing by a swimming pool wearing a black dress with yellow and green embellishments as she turned around and was greeted by Paul.

The couple embraced and then Nina began to apologize for a previous comment that she made about Paul during an interview, where she claimed that she used to despise him during the early seasons of the show.

“You know how much I love you,” she told him. Wesley then went on to reveal that he doesn’t hold grudges. Dobrev then began to thank him and moved in for a hug before he grabbed her and threw her into the nearby swimming pool.

In the next slide, the pair are seen cuddled up together for a sweet selfie. Nina’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose, wet strands that fell over her shoulder. She sports a pair of reflective sunglasses and donned a black one-piece bathing suit.

The skimpy suit showcased the actress’ toned arms and ample cleavage as she smiled for the photo alongside her friend. Dobrev wore a minimal makeup look, which included a nude lip and pink blush on her cheeks. Meanwhile, Paul also went casual and donned a white button-up shirt.

With the video release, some fans are wondering what led to the pair to speak out on the issue. Some fans were completely shocked to hear Dobrev reveal that she and Wesley really loathed each other when they started shooting The Vampire Diaries. EW reports that Dobrev shared the details during a sit down with the Directionally Challenged podcast back in June.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul; I didn’t like Paul. I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting,” Nina dished.

However, the actress says that she and Paul are now in a great place and are the best of friends. She reveals that she sees him the most from everyone in the cast and that she loves his wife, whom she also enjoys hanging out with.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following the actress on her Instagram account.