Stella Maxwell Sizzles In Teddy With Cut-Outs On Her Chest & Gives Flirty Looks In Selfie Video

Stella Maxwell shared a sizzling new Instagram video that’s sure to catch her fans’ attention. The selfie showed her rocking a risque teddy, which was white and sheer. It also had cut-outs on her chest, which meant that it left her exposed. The model censored the shot by placing her hand strategically over her chest.

The teddy had other cut-outs, too, including on the sides, which were decorated by a thin strap. The sheer portions of the lingerie had white polka dots, while the outer edges were embellished with a thin strip of lace.

Maxwell stood up during the video and rocked slightly back and forth. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part and looked down at the camera until the very end. Behind her, you could see a white wall. And in front of Stella, you could see a black counter with a hair straightener.

It’s possible that this video is a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot that Stella is working on. For now, fans will have to wait and see if she shares more information about the shoot in future posts.

The clip is proving to be popular. Even though it’s only been published for 25 minutes, it’s been watched almost 22,000 times.

Fans are already pouring in with their compliments.

“Oh my God. Sexy. Hot. Oh my GOD. I’m DYING,” gushed a fan.

“D*mn gal you are so fine,” said another fan.

“Slaying so hard,” added a follower.

And while Maxwell is all about the sultry vibes in this post, she previously got serious during an interview with Cleo, during which she gave advice.

“To young models I would say be confident and strong. Love yourself and don’t ever let anyone tell you you are not who you believe you truly are. Don’t worry about comments on social media and about what other models are doing. Just be yourself and enjoy yourself and express yourself. I would also say work hard and be professional,” said Stella.

In addition, Stella also is featured on a new magazine cover for Vogue, and she shared a copy of it on her feed.

The cover showed Stella from her neck up as she wore her hair in a messy bun. Her hair appeared to be blowing in the wind and fell in front of her right eye. She gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted and wore an eye-catching shade of lipstick with silver eyeshadow.

This post was liked over 64,000 times.