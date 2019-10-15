Cody Simpson Teases Release Of ‘Golden Thing’ After Miley Cyrus Tells Him ‘Drop It, Baby’

The Aussie singer will release the song inspired by his famous girlfriend.

Miley Cyrus seems to be calling the shots in her relationship with Cody Simpson. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, told her new boyfriend to drop a new song, and it appears he’s doing it.

According to Billboard, Miley shared a song snippet on her Instagram story which features Cody, 22, crooning lyrics that sound like they are about her. In the song, which is thought to be titled “Golden Thing,” Cody sings about his “Cali queen,” aka the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Instagram, Miley wrote, “DROP. IT. BABY” alongside the quick audio clip. And it appears the Australian singer will do just that, especially since Miley tagged him in her command.

In Touch Weekly notes that Cody reposted Miley’s story and replied, “okay baby ok.” He proceeded to post a photo of a woman who appears to be Miley with wavy blonde hair and gold necklaces as he teased the release of “Golden Thing” on Friday.

It’s no surprise that the new couple’s fans went crazy over the news in the comments section to Cody’s teaser.

“A song about Miley Ray Cyrus, y’all better buy & stream it,” one fan wrote.

“OMG ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME THANK YOU MILEY FOR TELLING HIM TO PUT THIS OUT,” another fan added.

“Being in love is the best kind of inspiration,” a third follower commented.

“I approve this relationship,” another fan wrote.

Miley’s whirlwind relationship with her longtime friend Cody comes shortly after her split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, whom she hooked up with just as her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended. Miley has already taken to social media t0 declare that Cody is her “type,” and the Aussie singer’s mom has even given her approval of the fast-moving relationship.

An insider told In Touch that the two young singers have a lot of common interests and that they reconnected on a deeper level after years of friendship.

“Miley and Cody have a ton in common. They can sit down and play music until the sun comes up…. [They have] seen each other go through many romances and breakups. They have a special connection.”

Indeed, music seems to be the special connection for the two former teen idols. Last week, Cody serenaded Miley with “Golden Thing” when she was in the hospital recovering from tonsillitis. Billboard notes that Cody showed up at the hospital with a dozen red roses and a guitar to cheer his new girlfriend up.

‘This sweeeeeetest guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me,” Cyrus captioned a clip.

The “Bangerz” singer added that she was “pressuring” her man to release the song to the public. Turns out, her pressure tactics worked.

The “Golden Thing” single will be Cody’s first new music since the release of B-Sides: We Had and B-Sides: Part the Seas, the two EPS he released earlier this year with his band Cody Simpson and the Tide.