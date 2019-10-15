Lindsey Graham Confirms Failing To Comply With A Subpoena Is An Impeachable Offense

In the midst of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, it has issued several subpoenas to compel people to testify in front of various committees looking into the phone call between Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in July of this year.

Fox News reported that earlier this month, the White House sent a letter signed by its counsel Pat Cipollone, that President Trump and his administration would not participate in the House’s impeachment inquiry, which the letter stated is “partisan and unconstitutional.”

Earlier today, the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also said he would not comply with the subpoena he received. Giuliani will not hand over his communication and documents as requested by the House. The former mayor of New York City said he is waiting to see if congress enforces its subpoena. The deadline for compliance is Tuesday.

According to a tweet from The Hill, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to confirm that failing to comply with a subpoena from Congress is an impeachable offense.

“20 years ago, you said not complying with a subpoena was an impeachable offense?” a reporter asked Graham.

“Nothing’s changed,” Graham answered.

Senator Graham made his original statement about subpoenas during President Billy Clinton’s impeachment inquiry in 1998. Given Graham’s answer, it at least sounds like he also means that President Trump or Vice President Pence could face impeachment for merely failing to comply with the subpoenas that the House sent. Graham’s unexpected answer came one day after he made another surprising announcement about working across party lines with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to condemn President Trump’s recent removal of U.S. troops in Syria, MSN reported. The withdrawal of the soldiers allowed Turkey to begin attacks on the Kurds, who served as U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Department of Defense, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Pentagon also have subpoenas and face looming deadlines to produce the materials required by the House committees investigating the president’s actions with Ukraine. Those who fail to comply with the legal documents from the House may face Contempt of Congress. While it has been nearly 90 years since Congress has jailed someone for inherent contempt, which is one of the three types of Contempt of Congress, officials reportedly mulled how to enforce the punishment should people fail to comply with subpoenas.

The House wants to know if President Trump withheld $400 million in aid to Ukraine in return for President Zelinsky opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his involvement with Burisma Holdings. At this time, Joe Biden is among the frontrunners for the 2020 presidential election ticket for the Democratic Party.