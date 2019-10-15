‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador And Boyfriend John Janssen Enjoy NYC, Pose For Instagram Photos

Shannon Beador and John Janssen began dating in July.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, traveled to New York City last week, and while there, they posed for a number of photos together to commemorate their travels.

Months after going public with her new romance on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member returned to her social media page during her East Coast visit and shared a series of photos of them enjoying several nights out with one another in the Big Apple.

In her slideshow, Beador and Janssen were seen attending an event to promote INNOVO, a wearable, FDA-cleared device that treats the root cause of stress urinary incontinence. After, they visited Access Hollywood and attended the Broadway production of Wicked. She and Janssen were also spotted enjoying a dinner date with friends during their trip.

“Night one in NYC… So excited to be here! Incredible food [at Hutong] with [Dave Quinn] and [Gus Constantellis] and always an amazing time with John…” Beador captioned an Instagram photo of her dinner date with friends, also adding a red heart emoji.

Beador went public with Janssen on Instagram last July, months after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador was finalized. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Beador initially parted ways with her former spouse in late 2017 after 17 years of marriage and three children, including 18-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old twins Adeline and Stella.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador and Janssen made their red carpet debut with her daughters and his three children in August. Around the same time, a People magazine report confirmed she is “really happy” with her new boyfriend. As the outlet explained, Janssen is a great guy and totally adores Beador. Meanwhile, she is smitten with him and has been having a lot of fun as they continue to get to know one another.

“She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John,” said the source. “It really is the right guy at the right time.”

In her own interview with the magazine, Beador revealed that she and Janssen met through a mutual friend and applauded the businessman’s “kind heart.”

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.