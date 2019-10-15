Gabby Epstein Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned White Dress In Latest Snap

Australian beauty Gabby Epstein isn’t one to shy away from showing a little skin. She has a body worthy of envy and doesn’t mind showing it off on her Instagram account. On Tuesday, she updated her account with a post in which she rocked a chic look while flashing a bit of her chest under an unbuttoned white shirt dress.

The dress was an oversized white button-up style that came to Gabby’s mid-thigh. She had the shirt unbuttoned all the way down to her waistline, revealing quite a bit of her cleavage. She paired the dress with white fishnet pants that showed plenty of skin. She also wore a pair of nude heels.

Gabby looked as though she was about to head out for the night. She wore a face full of makeup that featured contoured cheeks and red color on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with several gold necklaces and accessorized with an iridescent clutch over her shoulder. She held her hair in place with wide clips.

The post consisted of four photos. Two snaps captured Gabby sitting on a couch with her legs spread slightly. In one photo, she looked at the camera with a serious look on her ace. In the other shot, she looked away. The remaining two photos in the set captured Gabby standing up. One snap showed Abby from head to toe in the outfit looking down, while the other photo was a close-up of the beauty’s chest in the open shirt.

In the photo’s caption, Gabby asked her followers for ideas on Halloween costumes. A few made suggestions, but others were more keen on commenting about her daring look.

“I can’t explain how beautiful you are,” commented one fan.

“Hot and sexy,” wrote another admirer.

It’s not surprising for Gabby’s 2.2 million followers to rave over how she looks in her posts. She has style, and she knows how to work the camera. While the beauty has uploaded her fair share of bikini shots, she manages to keep her Instagram page interesting with other outfits. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she rocked a glam look wearing a nude suit. Earlier this week, she also shared a photo in which she looked stylish wearing a cute crop top and a pair of yoga shorts.

Fans wanting to see more of the blond bombshell can follow her Instagram account.