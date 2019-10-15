Portuguese Stunner Sara Sampaio Shows Off Toned Bod In Pink Lingerie

Sara Sampaio, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, shared a brand-new lingerie pic that has her fans talking. The photo was only uploaded to Instagram 50 minutes ago, but it’s garnered over 84,000 likes already.

The picture showed the Portuguese stunner posing in front of a lavish backdrop, as she rocked a pink lingerie set. It consisted of a light pink and lacy bra along with a matching pair of lacy thong bottoms. The model also wore a floral robe, which fell down her left shoulder.

Sampaio looked down to her right in the shot and placed her hands by her thong straps. She wore her hair down in a middle part with small waves. She kept things simple in the accessories department and didn’t wear any visible jewelry.

The model leaned against a white wall with intricate designs throughout. Behind her was also a mirror, which featured ornate, gold borders.

It had been a while since Sara shared a lingerie pic on her social media feed. In fact, her last lingerie update was in early July.

This is because Sara has been sharing a ton of photos recently of her various outfits. Plus, her second-newest post is a selfie that she took. The picture was taken as the sun was going down, but she managed to find enough light for a good shot. She pursed her lips while rocking eye-catching, red lipstick.

Sampaio placed her face on her left hand, as she rested her elbow on the table in front of her. The rest of the model’s lipstick appeared natural-looking, as she accentuated her lashes with mascara.

The model seems to stay in amazing shape no matter what. She recently opened up to Hollywood Life about how she makes it all happen.

“When I was in my early 20s I could just eat whatever and didn’t have to work out as much but I think as I get older, I’m really catching up on all those years of eating like crap,” she said, as she described her current habits.

“I’ve been doing a little bit of everything. I’ve been doing some cardio classes, especially when I’m in LA and then I’ll do resistance training or weight training, mixed with a little bit of cardio. Sometimes I’ll go to pilates, I just try to do a little bit of everything,” said Sampaio.

For fans that can’t get enough of Sara, check out a photo of her rocking a bodysuit. You can also hope for more updates from her in the coming weeks.