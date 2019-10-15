‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Wows Instagram In A Snakeskin Top With Cole Deboer, Surrounded By Glitter

Chelsea Houska is wowing Instagram all over again. The Teen Mom 2 star seems to manage to do it on her own. Although it isn’t rocket science, those posts with husband Cole Deboer are the ones that drive everyone wild. Chelsea had her fans in a bit of a meltdown by kissing Cole in Daisy Dukes earlier this year, although today is seeing the MTV face generate some gushing without showing those killer pins.

In fact, it looks like Chelsea has dug out another photo from a batch that was likely taken back in August. As The Inquisitr reported over the summer, the famous redhead rocked leather shorts, a snakeskin top, and a chic white blazer for her and Cole’s Itzy Ritzy collaboration launch.

A brand-new photo appearing to be from the event had landed on Chelsea’s Instagram, and it’s gotten noticed.

Chelsea’s photo today showed her posing with Cole; the two were snapped in front of a banner bearing the couple’s name alongside the Itzy Ritzy brand’s one. Disco glitter balls in the background afforded plenty of shimmer, although the couple seemed to be the focal point. While a photo from August had shown a similar look as Chelsea gazed up at her man, today’s one showed the star and her beau both gazing ahead.

Fans don’t need a kiss from this couple to gush over them. Seeing them together seems to be enough.

“Aw you guys are amazing!!! Love this,” one fan wrote.

“I LOVE YOU BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE SO MUCH!” another said.

Most responses were short — and some were about the merchandise for sale — but the love for Chelsea and Cole was all there, with one user even opting for a lengthier reply.

“Been watching Teen Mom forever and I am beyond proud of all you have accomplished and overcome. You two are amazing parents. You are all so beautiful inside and out. Congratulations, this is well deserved and well-earned.”

Fans paying attention to Chelsea’s caption will have noticed that it came with somewhat of an announcement; the launch party is set to feature on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Of course, this couple has more than one gig going on, with Chelsea’s social media recently featuring the eyewear collaboration that she and Cole have embarked on.

Chelsea’s post today managed to rack up over 16,000 likes in the space of an hour. Fans wishing to see more Chelsea, Cole, and the three kids they’re raising should tune into the show or follow Chelsea’s Instagram account.