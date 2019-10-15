‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Shares Happy Family Photo With Husband Shane And Their Kids After Divorce Rumors

Emily Simpson faced rumors of a split earlier this year.

Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, went through a rocky patch during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Yet today, they are in a much better place in their marriage.

Following weeks of on-screen tension between the two of them, Emily took to her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of her and Shane’s family, including their three children and the two daughters Shane shares with his ex.

“Happy Sunday everyone! Enjoy your day with family and friends! There’s nothing more important than family!” Emily wrote in the caption of her image.

As fans witnessed throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Emily and Shane were frequently seen at odds. On a number of occasions, Emily found herself wondering why her husband wasn’t opening up to her about the stress he was facing as he prepared to take the bar exam.

Since Emily has taken and passed the bar exam herself, she believed she would be a great person for her husband to talk to, but when she questioned him about the issue, he refused to say much at all. Instead, he joked about other things and told the Bravo TV cameras that he didn’t miss his wife and their kids when he was away studying for the test.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily opened up about her husband during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week, telling a caller that Shane failed the bar exam he had been studying for during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

“It’s true. So, he did not pass,” Emily explained to the caller, per BravoTV. “He took it in February and he got the results in May and he didn’t pass.”

Also during the episode of Andy’s show, Emily said that because of Shane’s often controversial behavior, he’s often compared to former cast members of the show, including Tamra Judge’s former husband, Simon Barney, and the ex-husband of former cast member Alexis Bellino, Jim Bellino. As she explained, viewers of the show have been known to compare her husband to anyone they don’t like.

As for Shane’s thoughts, Emily made it clear that he does not care “at all” about the backlash he’s gotten from his role on the show.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.