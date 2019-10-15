Pauline Tantot Sizzles In Topless Selfie With A Surreal Filter

Pauline Tantot shared an Instagram post and story today, both of which showed off her toned body. The story was more revealing of the two, as it was a topless video selfie.

Tantot was spotted going topless, as she placed her right hand on her chest to censor the video. Her chest looked a little wet, and she glanced at the camera with a sultry look. Her makeup matched her backdrop, which was light pink. She rocked glossy lipstick, along with hot pink eyeshadow. Tantot’s butterfly tattoo was also visible on her right hand.

The video filter offered a surreal vibe, as there were white, puffy clouds that floated in front of her face and behind her. The filter also showed her wearing a barbed wire headpiece, along with a lower eye tattoo that read, “angel.”

Tantot continued her stories with another update, which showed her with the same filter. Except this time, she wore a pink shirt. She left the top unbuttoned and showed off her cleavage.

In addition to the story, Tantot posted an update which included two photos. They showed her rocking a white, corset-style dress with front laces. The model was spotted sitting up in a bed, and wore her hair in a high ponytail with exaggerated bangs in the front.

A second photo showed Tantot from the back, as she stood up on her knees. This angle showed off her booty, along with her hourglass figure.

The photo has been liked over 33,000 times so far, with plenty of fans leaving compliments in the comments section.

“This photo is so good, thanks for making everyone so happy,” said a fan.

“Looks great on you! You are just so very beautiful,” said another fan.

“First photo: aww, she looks cute,” said a follower.

“Second photo: D****mmnnn!” they added.

Loading...

Tantot shared another update three days ago, which was also all about her derriere. This time, she was seen sitting down while rocking a pair of light denim jeans by Levi’s. There was a tear on the right side of her booty, and she completed her look with a long-sleeved, lime green top.

Tantot pulled her hair up into a ponytail, which she secured with a blue scrunching. This photo was liked over 104,000 times.

For those who can’t get enough of the model, check out a prior post of Tantot rocking a black thong. Plus, you can keep an eye on her social media feed for more updates.