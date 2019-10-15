American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Bares Chest In Soaking Wet Mesh Swimsuit In Hot New Snap

Antje Utgaard knows no limits when it comes to dropping her Instagram fans’ jaws. The American Playboy model is almost always walking the fine line of Instagram’s community guidelines that prevents users from posting nudity, proving to be a master of covering just enough.

Earlier this week, the blond bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a post that most certainly defies the rules. While it is unclear whether the photo will remain on platform, it is certainly too racy to share here, so those wishing to take a peek can do so on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Utgaard is featured in the shower as she dons a white mesh, one-piece bathing suit that is see-through on its own, but is made even more so from being soaking wet. This means that the model’s chest is completely visible through the suit’s fabric. The swimsuit also boasts super low-cut sides that put quite a bit of sideboob on display as well. In addition, the suit has high-cut legs that help accentuate the model’s hourglass figure by showcasing her wide hips, which contrast with her itty-bitty waist. Completing the design of the bathing suit, the word “Dope” is spelled out in white across the chest.

In the photo, the model is taking both of her hands to her hair to pretend she is showering as she tilts her head back with her eyes closed in a seductive way. However, her hair and face are dry, though the shower is turned on and gushing water straight onto her chest, getting her suit wet, as previously described.

Utgaard’s blond hair is swept over to one side and back as perfect waves cascade down against the wall. The model is also wearing quite a bit of makeup, which helps highlight the structure of her face.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 46,000 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 850 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to shower her with their compliments, while sharing their thoughts about the racy post.

“Ok caaaaalm down,” one user raved, adding a few drooling emoji to the comment.

“This is SO HOT,” said another user.

“See through one piece on a gorgeous goddess? 10/10 easiest rating ever,” a third fan chimed in.