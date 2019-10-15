Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Sits Spread Eagle In Bed While Clad In Denim & Sexy Knee-High Boots

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk put on an insanely sexy display for her loyal fans earlier today on social media.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Elsa is never shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure for fans. The blond bombshell has posed for some of the biggest fashion and magazine spreads on the planet and she’s also wildly popular on Instagram — boasting a following of over 5.7 million on the platform alone. In her latest, double-photo update, Hosk sizzles in Las Vegas.

In the first image in the series of two, the model sits in bed in what appears to be a hotel room. Hosk goes spread eagle in the first image, resting one hand in between her legs while she strikes a pose. The bombshell leans her head against her other hand while wearing her short, blond tresses up in a messy bun. Like she normally does, Elsa looks to be rocking a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

On top, Elsa goes braless, showing off her taut tummy to fans. On the bottom, the model rocks a pair of light-wash jeans and knee-high silver boots while she spreads her legs open for the camera. For the second photo in the series of two, Hosk looks right into the camera with a serious look on her face while she zips up her boot.

Since the stunning new photos went live on her page, they’ve earned the bombshell a lot of attention from fans with over 64,000 likes and well over 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over Elsa’s sexy pose while others raved over her beauty. A few more fans had no words and commented on the photos with their choice of emoji.

“Elsa you’re so pretty,” one fan commented with a pink heart emoji attached to the end.

“A little slice of heaven, my God you’re stunning,” one more follower raved.

“Give me them boots,” another wrote with two heart-eye emoji.

Just last week, Elsa turned heads in another stunning look, and as The Inquisitr shared, she posted the images to her Instagram page. In the NSFW pics, Elsa left almost nothing to the imagination in a sheer, white button-down crop top that showed off her taut tummy. She paired the look with some high-waisted disco ball-themed pants that hugged her thighs and then flared out slightly at the bottom.

That particular photo set racked up over 160,000 likes and 600-plus comments.