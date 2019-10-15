‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Gushes Over Boyfriend Rick Leventhal On Instagram After Split From Brian Reagan

Kelly Dodd enjoyed showing Rick Leventhal around Newport Beach.

Kelly Dodd can’t get enough of boyfriend Rick Leventhal.

As fans prepare to watch as Dodd’s split from Brian Reagan plays out on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd has taken to Instagram to show off her new man and tell her fans and followers how happy she is with the Fox News correspondent.

In a photo taken on October 12 at the Beachcomber Cafe in Newport Beach, California, Dodd was seen posing alongside Leventhal in a cut-out mesh swimsuit as the reporter wore a black tank top and matching hat. In the caption, Dodd said she was happy that Leventhal was finally experiencing the area.

Leventhal also posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram page, and in his photo, Bode Miller was featured.

“Happy birthday @millerbode!” Leventhal captioned his image.

Over the summer, following a split from Reagan in late July, Dodd went public with her new man on Instagram and in the months that have followed, she and Leventhal have been chronicling their whirlwind romance through photos on their social media accounts. As fans may have seen, the couple was recently in Canada and before that, they visited New York City, where they were seen mingling with friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd told fans earlier this month that after her trip with Leventhal to Canada, she was expecting him to visit her in Newport Beach. At the same time, she told her online audience that she was going to leave his side after traveling to a number of different countries with him over the past several weeks.

“On my way home.. so sad to leave my [Rick].. I’ll see you Sat in the OC!!!” she wrote.

Last month, after Dodd sparked rumors of an engagement to Leventhal by naming their “wedding date” on Instagram, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed that while the couple isn’t engaged quite yet, they are very serious about their relationship and completely committed to one another.

“Kelly and Rick are head over heels in love and have already been talking about getting married, but there’s nothing official yet,” an insider revealed to the magazine.

“They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection,” the source added.

To see more of Dodd, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 this and every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.