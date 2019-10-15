Angela Simmons Rocks Daisy Dukes That Peek Out Under A Low-Cut Green Top

Angela Simmons has been updating her Instagram fans with a variety of photos and videos, including selfies. Her newest post showed her rocking a green top and tiny shorts, as she showed off her chic makeup.

In the shot, Angela posed in front of handrails. Her green top featured a low cut that allowed her to show off her cleavage. It had long sleeves with buttons on the wrists, along with ruffles that decorated her midriff.

She also wore daisy dukes, which were so short, that the shirt obscured most of it. The shorts peeked through on her right, upper thighs.

Simmons placed her right elbow on the handrail, while putting her hand on her hair. She wore her locks down in a middle part, which she curled at the bottom. Angela also wore a chain, choker-style necklace and rocked bright pink lipstick that popped in the shot.

Her makeup also included light green eyeliner on her lower lids, along with heavy black liner on her upper lids. She also wore a small cat-eye, along with purple eyeshadow with a pop of silver under her brows.

Fans left her compliments on her good looks in the comments section.

“Crushing like krazy on you gorgeous queen,” said a fan.

“Beautiful love your eye makeup,” said another fan.

“Grown and empowered,” noted a follower.

And speaking of empowerment, Simmons openly advocates for natural beauty. She previously talked about the topic with the Los Angeles Sentinel.

“It’s all about building your mind, body, and soul. I’m not even discouraging or body shaming people who have gotten work done,” said Angela.

“I think women and girls should know it’s nothing wrong with being natural. You don’t have to have the perfect legs with no cellulite and you don’t have to have the perfect stomach and boobs. You are perfect how you are and building the inside first because if your inside is ugly, you’re ugly,” she added.

Angela also offered new insights on life as a mother. She has been public about her life with her son, Sutton, and often posts photos and videos of him on her social media feed. This includes a recent series of updates which showed the pair enjoying themselves at an outdoors picnic table. There were pumpkins on the table, presumably to carve for Halloween.

Simmons sported a pair of ripped, denim pants and a matching jacket with stud accents.

Fans can look forward to more posts and stories from Angela in the coming days.