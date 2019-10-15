‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Baby Bump In Figure-Hugging, Super-Short Mini Dress

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has looked radiant throughout her pregnancy. The stunner is currently six months pregnant and will be welcoming her daughter, Aria Skye, in January.
Ever since first announcing that she was expecting, the fitness model has been posting photos to document her pregnancy. On Tuesday, the blond bombshell uploaded a stunning snap for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, the beauty stood outside, against a blurred backdrop of trees and a stairwell. The glowing mother-to-be rocked an off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging pink mini dress from Pretty Little Thing. Lauren proudly flaunted her baby bump in the flirty ensemble. The fitness model’s incredible curves and long legs were also on full display. Lauren paired the sexy look with strappy gold stiletto heels and a delicate necklace.
The registered nurse pulled her long, honey-colored hair into a ponytail. The stunner opted for glamorous makeup that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.
Fans were quick to compliment Lauren in the comments section.
“Keep showing that beautiful face & baby bump! You’re beautiful inside & out!” said a follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.
“You are the most gorgeous pregnant woman ever,” added another.
“Gorgeous isn’t even big enough to describe how amazing you look!!” wrote a different commenter.
“You’re glowing momma!!!! Beautiful!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.
The sizzling snap has already racked up more than 7,000 likes.
Over the past few months, Lauren hasn’t been exactly shy when it comes to showing off her pregnant body. As of late, she’s been posting numerous provocative photos that prove women don’t lose their sex appeal after becoming pregnant.
On Monday, the beauty uploaded a video that showed her wearing a risque olive green bikini that left little to the imagination. The clip shows Lauren posing confidently in the barely-there two-piece. Many fans applauded the personal trainer for looking so fit, despite being in her third trimester. When one follower asked if Lauren still works out to maintain her toned physique, she was quick to respond.
Hiked 5 miles yesterday up and around the Mi Tian Yu Great Wall of China – the only man made structure than can be seen with naked eye from space – and took the 6 min toboggan ride down. My idea of a fun baby moon includes culture, staying active and a sense of adventure. 20 more days, 7 more places to go, and prob a thousand more washrooms to visit ???????? – wish me luck! Photo | @theiobot
“Yes I’m still weight training 4x/week or as I can and doing cardio and body circuits 4-5x/week,” replied the stunner.
Lauren’s hard work has certainly paid off. The 33-year-old recently revealed in an Instagram post that she will soon be gracing the cover of Iron Man Magazine.
To see more gorgeous photos of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.
Many of you have asked what my workouts are, what do I eat, how often do I train and etc… this is your chance to workout just like I do.