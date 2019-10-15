Tucker Carlson To Give Megyn Kelly First TV Interview Since Leaving NBC: ‘She’s Got A Lot To Say’

Kelly left NBC in 2018 after controversy erupted over her remarks in which she defended wearing blackface during Halloween.

Former Fox News primetime host Megyn Kelly made media waves in 2017 when she suddenly exited the cable news giant to take a new position at rival news network NBC, only to later leave NBC over controversial remarks she made concerning blackface and Halloween.

But for the first time since disappearing off the media radar after she left NBC, Kelly is on her way back to Fox News headquarters to interview with show host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday in what will mark her first television interview since the blackface comment controversy erupted, according to Deadline.

Before the blackface comments controversy ended her NBC tenure, Kelly had carved out her own corner of NBC, anchoring the Megyn Kelly Today show since September 2017.

Carlson didn’t give too much away when teasing the upcoming interview to his Fox News audience — an audience who provided Kelly with impressive ratings during her time at the conservative-leaning network.

“She’s got a lot to say, and I hope you’ll watch,” Carlson told his viewers.

Kelly’s name resurfaced in the news recently as Bombshell, a movie about Roger Ailes — the Fox News founder who was forced out of the network due to scandal — hits the early-screening tour in theaters. Kelly was said to be a central figure in Ailes’ ouster and she’s portrayed in the Jay Roach-directed movie by actor Charlize Theron.

Theron’s portrayal of Kelly in the movie has already generated what Deadline called “early-awards season buzz.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Theron is a spitting image of Kelly in the movie which also stars John Lithgow, who plays the now-deceased Ailes. The movie packs even more star-power, with Nicole Kidman portraying Kelly’s former Fox News colleague Gretchen Carlson, who also abruptly left the network and later filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes.

Kelly rose through the ranks at Fox News after her start at the network in 2004 as an on-air contributor. She later had a two-hour live weekday program before she was afforded her own primetime show, The Kelly File, in 2013.

While there were initial rumors around Kelly’s return to Fox News for the interview that she could be making a permanent comeback at the network in the wake of long-time host Shepard Smith’s surprise departure on Friday, top brass at Fox News quickly squashed any speculation, affirming that it was strictly a one-time deal.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” a Fox News statement read. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”