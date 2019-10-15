David Hasselhoff’s Daughter, Hayley, Rocks Black Lingerie With Sheer Panels

David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Hayley, is keeping her Instagram fans updated with a series of new photos. This included a shot of her in lingerie, which she posted yesterday.

The photo appeared to be taken outdoors, as Hayley rocked a black lingerie set. It consisted of a bra and bottoms with sheer panels. The bra featured floral, sheer accents, while the bottoms had two, diagonal sheer accents on the front. She also wore a white, long-sleeved shirt that fell down her left shoulder.

Hasselhoff wore her hair down in a middle part with small waves. She glanced down at the camera, as parted her lips. The model keep thing simple with no visible accessories.

Fans left nice compliments in the comments section about Hayley’s good looks.

“Real woman you are gorgeous girl,” said a fan.

“You look very pretty, @hhasselhoff. You look like you’re modelling for @victoriassecret!” exclaimed another fan.

Others commented on the captions.

“Stunning!!! This set is so good. And hearing you on the need for stability,” said a follower.

“Peaceful, beautiful and scenic. Enjoy the countryside living, it truly is magical,” said another follower.

“You are an amazing, stunning, inspiration…. Glad you love England, its truly beautiful,” noted a fan.

In addition, Hayley posted another photo of herself outdoors, except this time, she was fully clothed. She posed in front of a wooden fence, and placed her right hand on a beam. The model also popped her right knee and placed her other hand in her pockets.

The outfit consisted of a long-sleeved, black shirt with a turtleneck. She tucked her shirt into a pair of brown pants, and completed her look with a pair of snakeskin-print boots.

She wore her hair down, and gave a hint of a smile.

Hasselhoff also shared a close-up photo of herself in the same outfit. It revealed that she was wearing gold hoop earrings, along with subtle makeup. Her lips popped thanks to a glossy lipstick, and she wore her hair down with short bangs.

Hayley closed her eyes in the shot, and placed her hand by her forehead.

And while Hayley is busy with modeling pursuits, she recently opened up about her other aspirations in music. She noted that her dad, David, has been supportive of her dreams, as reported by The Daily Mail. In particular, she discussed her band, Bella Vida, which she started 11 years ago.

“He’s always given us advice because he was there with us when we had our band. He’s always wanted me to pursue a solo career on my own. I’ve been in the studio since, but I haven’t been confident, it’s a very vulnerable place for me. So I’m very nervous!” she explained.