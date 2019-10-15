Meghan King Edmonds Shares Photo Of Kids On Instagram Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Return

Meghan King Edmonds shares three children with husband Jim.

Meghan King Edmonds‘ husband, Jim Edmonds, may have been caught in a messy text message scandal earlier this year but now, months later, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member appears to be in a good place with Jim as they continue to raise their three kids in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of her cameo return to the Bravo TV reality series, Meghan shared a photo of her one-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart, on Instagram, and a video of the twins with their older sister, two-year-old Aspen. In the photo, Hayes and Hart were seen sporting matching jean jackets and gray hoodies and in the video, the boys were seen enjoying a farm visit with Aspen, who was quite afraid of a jumping goat.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in September 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen, in November 2016 after Meghan was seen undergoing in-vitro fertilization on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, in June 2018, after undergoing another round of in-vitro fertilization, Meghan gave birth to her and Jim’s twins.

As fans will recall, Meghan quit her role on the show in January 2018 after appearing on the series in a full-time role for three seasons. At the time, she explained that she and Jim were headed to Missouri as she prepared to welcome her boys.

“Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on [The Real Housewives of Orange County]!” she wrote in a post on her blog.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan went through hardships earlier this year after learning her husband had engaged in a text message affair with another woman but decided against divorcing him. Instead, Meghan chose to stick by him and continue to act as a family with him, despite his wrongdoing.

In the months since Jim’s text message affair, Meghan has been chronicling her parenting journeys online as she continues to deal with her son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis, which she confirmed on her blog months ago. All the while, her husband Jim has remained close to the family as he works as a baseball commentator.

Meghan will be seen in a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.