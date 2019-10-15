Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves In Her New ‘Shape-Enhancing’ Underwear

Kim Kardashian shows time and time again why she is the queen of Instagram. The entrepreneur and reality TV star has mastered the perfect balance between sharing details of her personal life and using her online presence to promote her brand and advance her business ventures. She is also equally masterful at doing at those things while flaunting her famous physique, which can definitely help catch her fans’ attention quickly.

On Tuesday, Kim K took to the popular social media platform to share a hot photo in which she shows off her curves while promoting Skims, her brand of “shape enhancing undergarments,” as described on its website. In the photo, Kim is posing in an elegant living room as she rocks a skintight tank top that hugs her torso tightly, helping shape her chest and waistline.

Kim teamed her tank with a pair of matching briefs that sit just above her bellybutton and over her hips, offering quite a bit of coverage. According to Skims’ Instagram page, Kim is wearing the Cotton Rib Tank in the Mineral color, which is $34, and the Cotton Rib Brief, which is $28, also in Mineral. As per the brand’s website, Kim K’s collection is designed “to smooth, enhance, lift and tone.”

Since going live, the post — which Kim shared with her whopping 149 million Instagram followers — has racked up more than 388,000 likes in just half an hour of being up, at the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 2,000 comments, which will undoubtedly continue to pour in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the celebrity and her business empire took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her most recent photo.

“You look so pretty,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Looking great,” wrote another one, adding a red heart and a fire emoji following the comment.

“I want this so bad is it available in my country????” a fan asked.

As Cosmopolitan reported, Kim Kardashian officially launched on Tuesday a cotton collection for Skims, which includes lounge pieces, bras, and underwear. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had been teasing items for the collection for a little bit, the report continued.

Kim K launched Skims in September. Its first collection almost sold out right after its release, which means Kim K made $2 million almost right away, according to Cosmopolitan.