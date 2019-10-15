Cindy Prado Is Smoking Hot In Tight Leather Pants & Figure-Hugging Corset

Cindy Prado appears to be back at work after taking some time off in Ibiza. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Cindy looked stunning in a skimpy bikini while vacationing on the tropical island. Back in Miami, the beauty updated her Instagram account on Tuesday with a group of photos that showed her rocking a skintight pair of black leather pants and a corset top that showed off her fabulous figure.

The post, which contained five photos, showed Cindy standing outside wearing the pants with a figure-hugging black corset top. The mid-rise pants hugged Cindy’s figure in all the right places, calling attention to her curvy hips. The corset featured a low cut as well as a lace-up front that accentuated her cleavage and slender waist. Cindy’s bronze skin still had a glow from sunning in Ibiza.

Cindy went with a natural look with her makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. She wore her hair down in loose waves. She accessorized the look with a dainty pendant necklace and went with a pale color on her nails.

Four of the shots captured Cindy from a front angle in different poses. One of the photos captured Cindy from behind, showing how well the pants fit her derrière.

In the caption, Cindy mentioned how the pants fit her, adding that they were a must for this fall season. She also mentioned that the outfit came from Fashion Nova, a brand for which she often models.

Cindy’s fans raved over the sexy vibe.

“Looking damnnn [sic] gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Doesn’t get any more beautiful than you,” commented another admirer.

“You look absolutely smoking hottt [sic] in leather pants,” said one follower.

The last time Cindy posted herself wearing leather was in September when she looked gorgeous in a black leather miniskirt and crop top.

But the beauty doesn’t have to be wearing leather to look good. It seems the model looks good in just about everything she puts on her body. A quick scroll through her Instagram page is proof positive that Cindy can rock almost any outfit. From bikinis to sexy dresses, Cindy knows how to work the camera.

Over the summer, Cindy visited Paris and displayed her long legs in a silky mini dress where she posed in front of the famous Arc de Triomphe.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cindy can follow her Instagram account.